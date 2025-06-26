June 26, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • MKDWell Tech MKDW shares increased by 15.2% to $0.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 9.7% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
  • China Automotive Systems CAAS stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million.
  • Live Ventures LIVE stock rose 7.81% to $9.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares increased by 6.7% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • ECARX Holdings ECX shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $711.8 million.

Losers

  • Genius Group GNS shares declined by 9.5% to $0.67 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
  • EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares fell 9.18% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock declined by 8.19% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Culp CULP shares fell 6.57% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Amesite AMST shares fell 4.9% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock decreased by 4.35% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMST Logo
AMSTAmesite Inc
$2.63-0.75%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.69
Growth
9.48
Quality
Not Available
Value
5.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BGI Logo
BGIBirks Group Inc
$0.90001.09%
CAAS Logo
CAASChina Automotive Systems Inc
$4.395.63%
CULP Logo
CULPCulp Inc
$3.83-3.16%
ECX Logo
ECXECARX Holdings Inc
$1.86-3.12%
EEIQ Logo
EEIQEpicQuest Education Group International Ltd
$0.4506-9.17%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.6680-9.73%
GROV Logo
GROVGrove Collaborative Holdings Inc
$1.10-4.35%
HOFV Logo
HOFVHall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co
$0.8500-2.44%
LIVE Logo
LIVELive Ventures Inc
$9.107.69%
MKDW Logo
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.264812.4%
ZCMD Logo
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$1.274.96%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved