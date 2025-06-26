12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- MKDWell Tech MKDW shares increased by 15.2% to $0.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares rose 9.7% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- China Automotive Systems CAAS stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $125.5 million.
- Live Ventures LIVE stock rose 7.81% to $9.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares increased by 6.7% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- ECARX Holdings ECX shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $711.8 million.
Losers
- Genius Group GNS shares declined by 9.5% to $0.67 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares fell 9.18% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock declined by 8.19% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Culp CULP shares fell 6.57% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Amesite AMST shares fell 4.9% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock decreased by 4.35% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
