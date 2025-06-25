12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock moved upwards by 19.6% to $0.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- SeaStar Medical Holding ICU stock moved upwards by 19.19% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Aditxt ADTX shares increased by 14.19% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR stock rose 13.54% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares increased by 8.06% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock increased by 7.96% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
Losers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 32.5% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA stock fell 7.81% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD stock decreased by 7.65% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB stock fell 7.5% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- 60 Degrees SXTP stock fell 7.12% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Evaxion EVAX shares decreased by 7.02% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
