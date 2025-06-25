June 25, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock moved upwards by 19.6% to $0.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • SeaStar Medical Holding ICU stock moved upwards by 19.19% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Aditxt ADTX shares increased by 14.19% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR stock rose 13.54% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares increased by 8.06% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock increased by 7.96% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

Losers

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 32.5% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
  • ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA stock fell 7.81% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD stock decreased by 7.65% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB stock fell 7.5% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • 60 Degrees SXTP stock fell 7.12% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Evaxion EVAX shares decreased by 7.02% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

