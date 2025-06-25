12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares increased by 22.6% to $1.57 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- Inuvo INUV stock moved upwards by 20.85% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares rose 16.96% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Aeluma ALMU stock moved upwards by 16.44% to $16.29. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million.
- Lianhe Sowell LHSW shares rose 15.33% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 million.
- T Stamp IDAI shares increased by 15.11% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
Losers
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares decreased by 35.7% to $1.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares decreased by 17.04% to $12.32. The company's market cap stands at $247.7 million.
- SiTime SITM shares declined by 14.22% to $207.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares decreased by 12.51% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares declined by 12.47% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $394.9 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock declined by 11.38% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
