June 25, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares increased by 22.6% to $1.57 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Inuvo INUV stock moved upwards by 20.85% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares rose 16.96% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Aeluma ALMU stock moved upwards by 16.44% to $16.29. The company's market cap stands at $220.9 million.
  • Lianhe Sowell LHSW shares rose 15.33% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI shares increased by 15.11% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Losers

  • XTI Aerospace XTIA shares decreased by 35.7% to $1.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares decreased by 17.04% to $12.32. The company's market cap stands at $247.7 million.
  • SiTime SITM shares declined by 14.22% to $207.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares decreased by 12.51% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares declined by 12.47% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $394.9 million.
  • Sequans Communications SQNS stock declined by 11.38% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALMU Logo
ALMUAeluma Inc
$16.2916.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
8.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASTI Logo
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$1.40-12.5%
ATGL Logo
ATGLAlpha Technology Group Ltd
$21.00-12.5%
IDAI Logo
IDAIT Stamp Inc
$1.95-13.3%
INUV Logo
INUVInuvo Inc
$4.4117.9%
LHSW Logo
LHSWLianhe Sowell International Group Ltd
$1.7214.7%
NA Logo
NANano Labs Ltd
$12.25-17.5%
SITM Logo
SITMSiTime Corp
$206.98-14.3%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.3117.4%
SQNS Logo
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$1.50-10.2%
XTIA Logo
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$1.79-35.7%
XTKG Logo
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.5521.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved