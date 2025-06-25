12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA stock rose 68.5% to $21.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock increased by 10.66% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- Worthington Enterprises WOR shares rose 10.65% to $66.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- WF International WXM shares increased by 10.34% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- ESS Tech GWH stock moved upwards by 7.61% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares increased by 6.62% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
Losers
- Globavend Holdings GVH shares declined by 20.0% to $1.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- OceanPal OP stock decreased by 7.47% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- GrafTech International EAF stock decreased by 5.61% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $276.1 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH shares fell 5.32% to $20.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million.
- Jet AI JTAI stock declined by 4.95% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- FedEx FDX shares declined by 4.8% to $218.5. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
