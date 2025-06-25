June 25, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA stock rose 68.5% to $21.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock increased by 10.66% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Worthington Enterprises WOR shares rose 10.65% to $66.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • WF International WXM shares increased by 10.34% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock moved upwards by 7.61% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares increased by 6.62% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.

Losers

  • Globavend Holdings GVH shares declined by 20.0% to $1.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock decreased by 7.47% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock decreased by 5.61% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $276.1 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH shares fell 5.32% to $20.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million.
  • Jet AI JTAI stock declined by 4.95% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • FedEx FDX shares declined by 4.8% to $218.5. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EAF Logo
EAFGrafTech International Ltd
$1.06-0.79%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.92
Growth
13.78
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FDX Logo
FDXFedEx Corp
$218.40-4.84%
GVH Logo
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$1.03-17.6%
GWH Logo
GWHESS Tech Inc
$1.115.71%
HOVR Logo
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$1.81-%
JTAI Logo
JTAIJet AI Inc
$3.65-4.95%
JVSA Logo
JVSAJVSPAC Acquisition Corp
$15.9928.2%
OP Logo
OPOceanPal Inc
$1.91-4.98%
PPIH Logo
PPIHPerma-Pipe International Holdings Inc
$20.83-5.32%
WOR Logo
WORWorthington Enterprises Inc
$66.2010.1%
WXM Logo
WXMWF International Ltd
$2.993.09%
XPON Logo
XPONExpion360 Inc
$0.995010.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved