12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares moved upwards by 22.3% to $1.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Thumzup Media TZUP stock increased by 12.73% to $7.88. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS stock increased by 10.69% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.5 million.
- MMTEC MTC shares rose 10.17% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Aurora Mobile JG stock moved upwards by 9.88% to $12.1. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.
- Veritone VERI stock rose 9.73% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.
Losers
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock fell 31.9% to $1.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Movano MOVE shares declined by 13.21% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH stock fell 8.11% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- QXO QXO shares declined by 6.9% to $21.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA shares declined by 5.48% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock fell 5.06% to $14.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.7 million.
