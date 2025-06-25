June 25, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares moved upwards by 22.3% to $1.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • Thumzup Media TZUP stock increased by 12.73% to $7.88. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS stock increased by 10.69% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.5 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares rose 10.17% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG stock moved upwards by 9.88% to $12.1. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.
  • Veritone VERI stock rose 9.73% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.

Losers

  • XTI Aerospace XTIA stock fell 31.9% to $1.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
  • Movano MOVE shares declined by 13.21% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Wetouch Technology WETH stock fell 8.11% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • QXO QXO shares declined by 6.9% to $21.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares declined by 5.48% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Nano Labs NA stock fell 5.06% to $14.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IVDA Logo
IVDAIveda Solutions Inc
$1.90-5.47%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.21
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
70.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
JG Logo
JGAurora Mobile Ltd
$12.1610.4%
MOVE Logo
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.6500-13.2%
MTC Logo
MTCMMTEC Inc
$1.019.63%
NA Logo
NANano Labs Ltd
$14.44-2.76%
ONDS Logo
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$1.8013.2%
QXO Logo
QXOQXO Inc
$21.90-6.85%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$1.12-%
TZUP Logo
TZUPThumzup Media Corp
$7.588.44%
VERI Logo
VERIVeritone Inc
$1.402.94%
WETH Logo
WETHWetouch Technology Inc
$0.8455-8.10%
XTIA Logo
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$1.91-31.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved