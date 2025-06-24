June 24, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock moved upwards by 15.2% to $2.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY stock moved upwards by 13.27% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.8 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 11.43% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 8.84% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • DSS DSS stock moved upwards by 7.36% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock rose 6.73% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.

Losers

  • Robin Energy RBNE stock fell 21.6% to $5.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock decreased by 19.67% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Array Technologies ARRY shares declined by 16.51% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares decreased by 11.52% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • Lichen International LICN stock decreased by 9.78% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE stock declined by 9.16% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

