12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- TuHURA Biosciences HURA stock moved upwards by 53.8% to $3.86 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
- iBio IBIO stock increased by 42.3% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares moved upwards by 22.11% to $11.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences XBIO stock moved upwards by 14.96% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock rose 9.82% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO shares increased by 9.22% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
Losers
- Impact BioMedical IBO stock fell 19.3% to $1.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE stock decreased by 6.88% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Apyx Medical APYX stock declined by 6.87% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares declined by 5.87% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP shares decreased by 5.36% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Femasys FEMY stock declined by 5.29% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
