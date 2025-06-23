June 23, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • TuHURA Biosciences HURA stock moved upwards by 53.8% to $3.86 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
  • iBio IBIO stock increased by 42.3% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares moved upwards by 22.11% to $11.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences XBIO stock moved upwards by 14.96% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock rose 9.82% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
  • CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO shares increased by 9.22% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Losers

  • Impact BioMedical IBO stock fell 19.3% to $1.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock decreased by 6.88% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
  • Apyx Medical APYX stock declined by 6.87% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares declined by 5.87% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP shares decreased by 5.36% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • Femasys FEMY stock declined by 5.29% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

