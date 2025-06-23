12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Impact BioMedical IBO stock moved upwards by 339.0% to $1.59 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock rose 100.14% to $42.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.6 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares moved upwards by 85.17% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock rose 42.23% to $20.52. The company's market cap stands at $375.3 million.
- Skye Bioscience SKYE stock increased by 31.24% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.
- Vor Biopharma VOR shares increased by 31.08% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
Losers
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares decreased by 46.8% to $2.46 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.1 million.
- Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares decreased by 33.13% to $42.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion.
- Quantum BioPharma QNTM shares decreased by 32.99% to $23.45. The company's market cap stands at $101.7 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock declined by 29.86% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares decreased by 29.68% to $26.73. The company's market cap stands at $494.6 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 27.35% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
