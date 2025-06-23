June 23, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • OceanPal OP stock rose 56.9% to $2.26 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Robin Energy RBNE shares moved upwards by 28.41% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI shares moved upwards by 22.18% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 14.47% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares moved upwards by 13.85% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • SU Group Holdings SUGP shares rose 13.57% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Losers

  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares declined by 21.4% to $0.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE shares fell 15.14% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Solidion Technology STI stock fell 12.27% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Nephros NEPH stock fell 12.0% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 10.72% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $100.8 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG shares declined by 10.71% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

