June 20, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • INLIF INLF shares rose 48.3% to $1.34 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Draganfly DPRO stock rose 28.87% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • GMS GMS stock moved upwards by 25.74% to $101.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock rose 25.59% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK stock rose 15.91% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares rose 14.76% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.

Losers

  • Robin Energy RBNE stock decreased by 30.6% to $6.06 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares fell 29.55% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Zeo Energy ZEO shares declined by 25.98% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Air T AIRT shares fell 23.95% to $16.9.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock decreased by 22.23% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares declined by 18.96% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

