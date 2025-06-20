June 20, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock moved upwards by 40.7% to $26.46 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $347.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Couchbase BASE stock rose 30.42% to $24.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Mobilicom MOB shares moved upwards by 28.46% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
  • Circle Internet Group CRCL stock rose 21.34% to $242.2. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 billion.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock rose 18.0% to $23.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 15.89% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.

Losers

  • Creative Global Tech CGTL stock decreased by 13.9% to $1.96 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • Digital Turbine APPS shares decreased by 12.54% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $721.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • XTI Aerospace XTIA stock fell 10.69% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA shares decreased by 9.57% to $24.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Lianhe Sowell LHSW stock declined by 9.53% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.
  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock decreased by 9.49% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AAOI Logo
AAOIApplied Optoelectronics Inc
$23.3318.0%

