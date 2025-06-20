12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR stock moved upwards by 40.7% to $26.46 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $347.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Couchbase BASE stock rose 30.42% to $24.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Mobilicom MOB shares moved upwards by 28.46% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Circle Internet Group CRCL stock rose 21.34% to $242.2. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 billion.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock rose 18.0% to $23.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 15.89% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
Losers
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock decreased by 13.9% to $1.96 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Digital Turbine APPS shares decreased by 12.54% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $721.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock fell 10.69% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA shares decreased by 9.57% to $24.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Lianhe Sowell LHSW stock declined by 9.53% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock decreased by 9.49% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AAOIApplied Optoelectronics Inc
$23.3318.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.25
Growth
13.32
Quality
Not Available
Value
62.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AEVAAeva Technologies Inc
$25.06-9.24%
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.05-9.48%
APPSDigital Turbine Inc
$5.88-12.8%
BASECouchbase Inc
$24.6830.4%
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$2.09-7.90%
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$238.9919.7%
GRRRGorilla Technology Group Inc
$26.6741.8%
LHSWLianhe Sowell International Group Ltd
$1.54-8.33%
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$3.3021.3%
PXLWPixelworks Inc
$7.7114.5%
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$3.17-9.54%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in