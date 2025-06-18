June 18, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Ryde Group RYDE stock rose 10.5% to $0.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Euroseas ESEA stock moved upwards by 10.01% to $49.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • KULR Technology Group KULR stock moved upwards by 9.61% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.6 million.
  • Decent Holding DXST stock rose 9.32% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • Eve Holding EVEX stock moved upwards by 8.88% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Korn Ferry KFY stock rose 8.59% to $72.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG shares decreased by 11.2% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock fell 7.36% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • 3D Sys DDD stock fell 6.96% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $237.3 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock decreased by 6.87% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Founder Group FGL stock decreased by 6.84% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares fell 6.72% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CDTG Logo
CDTGCDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd
$0.9500-9.52%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.43
Growth
30.73
Quality
Not Available
Value
94.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DDD Logo
DDD3D Systems Corp
$1.82-2.67%
DXST Logo
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.299.32%
ESEA Logo
ESEAEuroseas Ltd
$46.192.58%
EVEX Logo
EVEXEve Holding Inc
$5.39-0.19%
FGL Logo
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.7680-7.47%
GLBS Logo
GLBSGlobus Maritime Ltd
$1.25-6.72%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.0793-8.85%
KFY Logo
KFYKorn Ferry
$71.406.95%
KULR Logo
KULRKULR Technology Group Inc
$0.835010.3%
PSHG Logo
PSHGPerformance Shipping Inc
$1.92-5.88%
RYDE Logo
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.18203.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved