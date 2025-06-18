12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ryde Group RYDE stock rose 10.5% to $0.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Euroseas ESEA stock moved upwards by 10.01% to $49.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- KULR Technology Group KULR stock moved upwards by 9.61% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.6 million.
- Decent Holding DXST stock rose 9.32% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Eve Holding EVEX stock moved upwards by 8.88% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Korn Ferry KFY stock rose 8.59% to $72.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG shares decreased by 11.2% to $0.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock fell 7.36% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- 3D Sys DDD stock fell 6.96% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $237.3 million.
- Performance Shipping PSHG stock decreased by 6.87% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Founder Group FGL stock decreased by 6.84% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Globus Maritime GLBS shares fell 6.72% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
