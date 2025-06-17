12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Rain Enhancement RAIN shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $3.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE stock moved upwards by 11.23% to $11.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO shares increased by 6.21% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- Westwater Resources WWR shares rose 6.04% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Knightscope KSCP stock increased by 5.94% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
Losers
- XCHG XCH stock declined by 10.7% to $1.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares fell 8.2% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Globus Maritime GLBS shares fell 5.23% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 4.62% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK shares declined by 4.42% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares declined by 4.31% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
