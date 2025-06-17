June 17, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $3.62 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • Robin Energy RBNE stock moved upwards by 11.23% to $11.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
  • High-Trend International HTCO shares increased by 6.21% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
  • Westwater Resources WWR shares rose 6.04% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock increased by 5.94% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

Losers

  • XCHG XCH stock declined by 10.7% to $1.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $77.2 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG shares fell 8.2% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares fell 5.23% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 4.62% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK shares declined by 4.42% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares declined by 4.31% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CLIK Logo
CLIKClick Holdings Ltd
$0.3505-2.34%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
61.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$0.2570-28.6%
GLBS Logo
GLBSGlobus Maritime Ltd
$1.27-0.79%
HTCO Logo
HTCOHigh-Trend International Group
$0.2150-0.23%
KSCP Logo
KSCPKnightscope Inc
$5.70-2.23%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.043.40%
RAIN Logo
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$3.6210.7%
RBNE Logo
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$11.16102.2%
RMCO Logo
RMCORoyalty Management Holding Corp
$1.11-0.88%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.905023.4%
WWR Logo
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$0.6037-1.23%
XCH Logo
XCHXCHG Ltd
$1.303.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved