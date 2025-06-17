June 17, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares rose 51.4% to $1.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares increased by 25.25% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock moved upwards by 16.66% to $9.03. The company's market cap stands at $304.7 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock rose 10.83% to $12.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.7 million.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 10.74% to $5.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL shares moved upwards by 10.53% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Losers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 21.8% to $1.69 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • SRM Entertainment SRM stock fell 20.79% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock decreased by 14.57% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 14.51% to $0.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Vince Holding VNCE stock decreased by 14.29% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Classover Holdings KIDZ stock decreased by 13.01% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
