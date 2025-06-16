12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares moved upwards by 53.0% to $0.98 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares rose 12.15% to $15.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Clene CLNN shares rose 8.59% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
- SS Innovations SSII shares increased by 8.02% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $677.6 million.
- DIH Holding US DHAI shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock rose 6.3% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.
Losers
- China Pharma Holding CPHI stock fell 8.5% to $1.69 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX stock declined by 8.34% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares declined by 7.86% to $0.35.
- Catheter Precision VTAK stock declined by 7.22% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock fell 7.22% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock decreased by 6.65% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
