12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- BGSF BGSF stock increased by 103.5% to $8.18 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Energys Group ENGS shares increased by 5.74% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Founder Group FGL shares increased by 5.52% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE stock moved upwards by 5.07% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares increased by 4.86% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
Losers
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock declined by 21.7% to $1.08 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Sunrun RUN shares declined by 18.13% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Redwire RDW shares fell 10.8% to $18.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Icon Energy ICON shares declined by 9.14% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares fell 9.13% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock decreased by 8.42% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $819.1 million.
