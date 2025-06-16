June 16, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • OceanPal OP shares rose 36.5% to $2.2 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Aeries Technology AERT shares rose 32.52% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG shares rose 32.31% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock moved upwards by 24.35% to $21.55. The company's market cap stands at $172.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares rose 21.77% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares increased by 19.53% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.

Losers

  • Robin Energy RBNE shares declined by 55.1% to $6.29 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock declined by 34.29% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Energys Group ENGS shares decreased by 23.66% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
  • Icon Energy ICON shares declined by 23.08% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS stock decreased by 21.15% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 19.74% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AERT Logo
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$1.1435.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.10
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
9.09
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$0.870050.5%
DFLI Logo
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.1984-34.6%
ENGS Logo
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$1.92-20.3%
GPUS Logo
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$3.59-19.9%
ICON Logo
ICONIcon Energy Corp
$2.28-21.9%
OP Logo
OPOceanPal Inc
$2.3344.4%
PHOE Logo
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$5.3513.6%
PPIH Logo
PPIHPerma-Pipe International Holdings Inc
$22.0927.5%
RBNE Logo
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$6.30-55.0%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.730022.6%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.0548-19.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved