12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- OceanPal OP shares rose 36.5% to $2.2 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares rose 32.52% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares rose 32.31% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock moved upwards by 24.35% to $21.55. The company's market cap stands at $172.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares rose 21.77% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares increased by 19.53% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 million.
Losers
- Robin Energy RBNE shares declined by 55.1% to $6.29 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock declined by 34.29% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Energys Group ENGS shares decreased by 23.66% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Icon Energy ICON shares declined by 23.08% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS stock decreased by 21.15% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares decreased by 19.74% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
