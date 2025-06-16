12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares rose 20.9% to $11.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Twin Hospitality Group TWNP shares rose 20.07% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $346.1 million.
- Yunji YJ shares rose 14.18% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock increased by 12.14% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM shares increased by 9.65% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
Losers
- Fitell FTEL stock declined by 16.8% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 10.33% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares decreased by 7.55% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Wag Group PET stock declined by 7.26% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Genius Group GNS shares declined by 6.36% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares decreased by 5.47% to $5.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
