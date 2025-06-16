June 16, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares rose 20.9% to $11.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • Twin Hospitality Group TWNP shares rose 20.07% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $346.1 million.
  • Yunji YJ shares rose 14.18% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
  • Naas Technology NAAS stock increased by 12.14% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • SRM Entertainment SRM shares increased by 9.65% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Losers

  • Fitell FTEL stock declined by 16.8% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 10.33% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ shares decreased by 7.55% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • Wag Group PET stock declined by 7.26% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Genius Group GNS shares declined by 6.36% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR shares decreased by 5.47% to $5.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

