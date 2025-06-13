June 13, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares increased by 61.6% to $0.49 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares rose 31.06% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
  • Forward Air FWRD shares increased by 9.94% to $22.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.0 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock increased by 6.18% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.4 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares rose 5.91% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Volato Group SOAR shares increased by 5.45% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Losers

  • Energys Group ENGS shares decreased by 15.4% to $2.04 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
  • Robin Energy RBNE shares decreased by 8.31% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
  • United Maritime USEA stock declined by 7.52% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • Toro TORO shares fell 6.08% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares fell 5.55% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • iPower IPW stock declined by 5.13% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

