12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- MDB Capital Holdings MDBH shares increased by 20.1% to $4.5 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million.
- Aether Holdings ATHR shares increased by 16.89% to $15.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.4 million.
- Huize Holding HUIZ stock rose 16.09% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
- Greenpro Capital GRNQ stock increased by 14.37% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Katapult Holdings KPLT stock moved upwards by 14.19% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
- DigiAsia FAAS stock rose 11.78% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
Losers
- Senmiao Tech AIHS shares declined by 52.0% to $0.49 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- DeFi Development DFDV stock declined by 16.99% to $26.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.6 million.
- CaliberCos CWD shares fell 14.35% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- B. Riley Financial RILYP shares declined by 11.34% to $2.2.
- Advanced Flower Capital AFCG stock declined by 11.3% to $5.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
- Dave DAVE shares decreased by 10.51% to $213.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
