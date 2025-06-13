June 13, 2025 8:11 AM 2 min read

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • RH RH shares moved upwards by 19.5% to $211.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Uxin UXIN shares increased by 11.52% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $917.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sypris Solutions SYPR stock moved upwards by 7.65% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock increased by 7.5% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • Birks Group BGI stock increased by 6.83% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

Losers

  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares fell 67.3% to $10.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares decreased by 20.13% to $0.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares declined by 14.07% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock fell 10.58% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares fell 10.22% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock fell 9.03% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

