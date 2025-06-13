June 13, 2025 8:11 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Prenetics Global PRE shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $9.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Astria Therapeutics ATXS shares moved upwards by 13.39% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.3 million.
  • Privia Health Gr PRVA stock increased by 12.29% to $25.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • China Pharma Holding CPHI stock moved upwards by 8.8% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Wellgistics Health WGRX stock moved upwards by 7.09% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $108.5 million.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA stock rose 7.04% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.6 million.

Losers

  • Rein Therapeutics RNTX stock decreased by 18.8% to $1.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares decreased by 18.22% to $16.61. The company's market cap stands at $432.1 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares decreased by 17.22% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares decreased by 15.67% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK shares fell 13.96% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock decreased by 12.11% to $0.13. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

