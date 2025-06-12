June 12, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock rose 8.5% to $1.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Prenetics Global PRE stock rose 7.1% to $8.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.
  • Scilex Holding SCLX stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE shares rose 5.91% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT stock increased by 5.52% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $292.3 million.

Losers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 16.3% to $0.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Rein Therapeutics RNTX shares declined by 12.7% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares decreased by 10.79% to $18.12. The company's market cap stands at $471.3 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares declined by 8.63% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Compass Pathways CMPS stock decreased by 8.19% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.2 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares decreased by 6.52% to $0.14.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADAP
ADAP Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.2633-3.27%

Overview
BIAF
BIAF bioAffinity Technologies Inc
$0.2788-5.27%
CMPS
CMPS Compass Pathways PLC
$4.29-6.54%
HCAT
HCAT Health Catalyst Inc
$4.206.06%
HCTI
HCTI Healthcare Triangle Inc
$0.0249170.7%
LIMN
LIMN Liminatus Pharma Inc
$20.1080.9%
NCNA
NCNA NuCana PLC
$0.1424-13.7%
NUWE
NUWE Nuwellis Inc
$0.3390-8.13%
PLRZ
PLRZ Polyrizon Ltd
$1.1442.5%
PRE
PRE Prenetics Global Ltd
$8.5913.0%
RNTX
RNTX Rein Therapeutics Inc
$1.78-8.72%
SCLX
SCLX Scilex Holding Co
$5.50-1.61%
