12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock rose 8.5% to $1.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Prenetics Global PRE stock rose 7.1% to $8.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.
- Scilex Holding SCLX stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares rose 5.91% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Health Catalyst HCAT stock increased by 5.52% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $292.3 million.
Losers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 16.3% to $0.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Rein Therapeutics RNTX shares declined by 12.7% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares decreased by 10.79% to $18.12. The company's market cap stands at $471.3 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares declined by 8.63% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Compass Pathways CMPS stock decreased by 8.19% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.2 million.
- NuCana NCNA shares decreased by 6.52% to $0.14.
