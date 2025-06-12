June 12, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Creative Global Tech CGTL shares rose 15.8% to $2.12 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD shares rose 8.66% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • XTI Aerospace XTIA shares moved upwards by 6.15% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
  • One Stop Systems OSS shares moved upwards by 6.14% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH stock increased by 5.3% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
  • Abits Group ABTS shares increased by 4.99% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Losers

  • Mobilicom MOB stock fell 5.7% to $2.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock declined by 5.53% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO shares fell 5.32% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI shares decreased by 5.22% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Sagtec Global SAGT shares decreased by 4.66% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares decreased by 4.21% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABTS Logo
ABTSAbits Group Inc
$4.41-1.42%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.60
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
76.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTCM Logo
BTCMBIT Mining Ltd
$2.05-3.76%
CGTL Logo
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$2.20138.4%
CPSH Logo
CPSHCPS Technologies Corp
$2.782.58%
FORD Logo
FORDForward Industries Inc
$7.158.01%
FOXO Logo
FOXOFOXO Technologies Inc
$0.2320-23.4%
MOB Logo
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$2.30-1.34%
NVX Logo
NVXNOVONIX Ltd
$1.142.70%
OSS Logo
OSSOne Stop Systems Inc
$3.63-1.89%
SAGT Logo
SAGTSagtec Global Ltd
$2.46-0.40%
SMSI Logo
SMSISmith Micro Software Inc
$0.93000.46%
XTIA Logo
XTIAXTI Aerospace Inc
$5.335.54%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved