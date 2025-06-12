12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares rose 15.8% to $2.12 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
- Forward Industries FORD shares rose 8.66% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares moved upwards by 6.15% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
- One Stop Systems OSS shares moved upwards by 6.14% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.
- CPS Technologies CPSH stock increased by 5.3% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares increased by 4.99% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
Losers
- Mobilicom MOB stock fell 5.7% to $2.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock declined by 5.53% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares fell 5.32% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI shares decreased by 5.22% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Sagtec Global SAGT shares decreased by 4.66% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- NOVONIX NVX shares decreased by 4.21% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
