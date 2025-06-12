12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares increased by 75.5% to $1.62 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- AXT AXTI stock moved upwards by 28.28% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS shares moved upwards by 17.22% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $238.4 million.
- Oracle ORCL stock rose 13.81% to $200.74. The company's market cap stands at $562.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights GENVR stock moved upwards by 12.16% to $9.22.
- Indie Semiconductor INDI stock increased by 11.47% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.7 million.
Losers
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares decreased by 32.8% to $0.22 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares fell 20.9% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Karooooo KARO stock declined by 20.63% to $47.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Banzai International BNZI stock decreased by 16.58% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Diginex DGNX stock decreased by 12.15% to $50.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Movano MOVE shares declined by 10.28% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
