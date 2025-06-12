June 12, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Creative Global Tech CGTL shares increased by 75.5% to $1.62 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
  • AXT AXTI stock moved upwards by 28.28% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.
  • Ondas Holdings ONDS shares moved upwards by 17.22% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $238.4 million.
  • Oracle ORCL stock rose 13.81% to $200.74. The company's market cap stands at $562.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights GENVR stock moved upwards by 12.16% to $9.22.
  • Indie Semiconductor INDI stock increased by 11.47% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.7 million.

Losers

  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares decreased by 32.8% to $0.22 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO shares fell 20.9% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
  • Karooooo KARO stock declined by 20.63% to $47.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Banzai International BNZI stock decreased by 16.58% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • Diginex DGNX stock decreased by 12.15% to $50.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Movano MOVE shares declined by 10.28% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

