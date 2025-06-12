June 12, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Creative Global Tech CGTL shares increased by 53.9% to $1.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares moved upwards by 13.41% to $18.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock rose 11.58% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Oracle ORCL shares moved upwards by 8.68% to $191.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • AXT AXTI shares increased by 8.58% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.
  • Verb Technology Co VERB shares increased by 7.33% to $8.71. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Losers

  • Castellum CTM stock fell 14.6% to $1.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million.
  • Karooooo KARO stock fell 14.18% to $51.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO shares decreased by 10.24% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock decreased by 8.7% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • XTI Aerospace XTIA shares decreased by 6.74% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

