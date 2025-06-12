12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares increased by 53.9% to $1.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares moved upwards by 13.41% to $18.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock rose 11.58% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Oracle ORCL shares moved upwards by 8.68% to $191.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AXT AXTI shares increased by 8.58% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.
- Verb Technology Co VERB shares increased by 7.33% to $8.71. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
Losers
- Castellum CTM stock fell 14.6% to $1.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million.
- Karooooo KARO stock fell 14.18% to $51.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares decreased by 10.24% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Movano MOVE stock decreased by 8.7% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares decreased by 6.74% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
