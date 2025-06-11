June 11, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Graphjet Tech GTI shares rose 14.0% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Eve Holding EVEX stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Solidion Technology STI stock increased by 4.93% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares rose 4.38% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • SUNation Energy SUNE shares increased by 3.63% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Losers

  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares decreased by 16.7% to $0.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Stem STEM stock decreased by 14.37% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.
  • PS International Group PSIG shares decreased by 8.7% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Northann NCL stock decreased by 6.83% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 6.01% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares declined by 5.34% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AQMS Logo
AQMSAqua Metals Inc
$0.9011-8.05%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ATXG Logo
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.7200-3.29%
DFLI Logo
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.3475-4.19%
EVEX Logo
EVEXEve Holding Inc
$5.571.64%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.0831-4.37%
NCL Logo
NCLNorthann Corp
Not Available-%
PSIG Logo
PSIGPS International Group Ltd
$0.38330.87%
SGLY Logo
SGLYSingularity Future Technology Ltd
$1.050.96%
STEM Logo
STEMStem Inc
$0.5350-15.4%
STI Logo
STISolidion Technology Inc
$3.40-2.86%
SUNE Logo
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$1.72-3.37%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.08200.99%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved