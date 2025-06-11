12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares rose 14.0% to $0.07 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Eve Holding EVEX stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Solidion Technology STI stock increased by 4.93% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares rose 4.38% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- SUNation Energy SUNE shares increased by 3.63% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
Losers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares decreased by 16.7% to $0.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Stem STEM stock decreased by 14.37% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.
- PS International Group PSIG shares decreased by 8.7% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- Northann NCL stock decreased by 6.83% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 6.01% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares declined by 5.34% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.7200-3.29%
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.3475-4.19%
EVEXEve Holding Inc
$5.571.64%
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.0831-4.37%
NCLNorthann Corp
Not Available-%
PSIGPS International Group Ltd
$0.38330.87%
SGLYSingularity Future Technology Ltd
$1.050.96%
STEMStem Inc
$0.5350-15.4%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$3.40-2.86%
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$1.72-3.37%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.08200.99%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in