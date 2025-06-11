June 11, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock increased by 36.3% to $0.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares increased by 23.66% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
  • YY Group Holding YYGH stock increased by 22.22% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares increased by 21.19% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG stock increased by 16.66% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • NuScale Power SMR shares increased by 16.26% to $40.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.

Losers

  • Graphjet Tech GTI shares decreased by 27.1% to $0.06 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Baiya International Group BIYA stock decreased by 18.79% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Karat Packaging KRT stock fell 14.38% to $26.51. The company's market cap stands at $531.1 million.
  • Arrive AI ARAI stock decreased by 12.98% to $8.92. The company's market cap stands at $294.2 million.
  • American Superconductor AMSC shares declined by 12.95% to $29.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Air T AIRT shares declined by 8.93% to $17.76. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

