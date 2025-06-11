12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares moved upwards by 47.4% to $1.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT stock increased by 26.28% to $6.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares increased by 16.91% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Interactive Strength TRNR shares moved upwards by 15.02% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock increased by 11.31% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Solid Power SLDP stock rose 11.04% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.6 million.
Losers
- J.Jill JILL stock declined by 12.7% to $14.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- PetMed Express PETS shares declined by 9.31% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock decreased by 8.3% to $12.33. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Beachbody Co BODI shares decreased by 8.27% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
- Chewy CHWY stock fell 7.52% to $42.35. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock decreased by 6.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
