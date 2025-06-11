June 11, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Catheter Precision VTAK shares moved upwards by 216.8% to $0.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares rose 104.73% to $1.73.
  • Vaxart VXRT shares rose 78.26% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.8 million.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock moved upwards by 36.43% to $7.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 30.87% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • SunLink Health Systems SSY shares moved upwards by 17.17% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Losers

  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM stock fell 33.3% to $0.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • Gelteq GELS stock declined by 17.29% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares declined by 13.07% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock decreased by 12.94% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
  • Tempest Therapeutics TPST shares fell 12.84% to $7.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA shares declined by 10.64% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

