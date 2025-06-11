12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Captivision CAPT stock increased by 13.2% to $1.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
- Expion360 XPON shares moved upwards by 10.96% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock increased by 7.06% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.
- Eve Holding EVEX shares increased by 6.75% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares rose 6.03% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- BingEx FLX stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $248.5 million.
Losers
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock decreased by 34.4% to $0.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- American Superconductor AMSC shares declined by 17.86% to $28.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Arrive AI ARAI shares decreased by 13.96% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $290.9 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT stock decreased by 11.08% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- Karat Packaging KRT shares fell 7.95% to $28.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $571.0 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares declined by 7.23% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
