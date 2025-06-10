12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
- UTime WTO stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Mobilicom MOB shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Arteris AIP shares increased by 4.34% to $8.65. The company's market cap stands at $363.1 million.
- Riskified RSKD shares increased by 4.31% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $740.5 million.
Losers
- GitLab GTLB stock declined by 12.3% to $42.57 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock decreased by 5.21% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 4.68% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- T Stamp IDAI shares fell 4.68% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- IREN IREN stock declined by 4.2% to $10.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock fell 3.93% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIPArteris Inc
$8.809.86%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
39.15
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
22.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.42490.52%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.4702-11.0%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.3500-4.87%
GTLBGitLab Inc
$42.70-12.2%
IDAIT Stamp Inc
$2.05-5.09%
IRENIREN Ltd
$10.04-2.90%
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$2.53-5.60%
MRINMarin Software Inc
$1.5076.5%
RSKDRiskified Ltd
$5.10-1.35%
WETHWetouch Technology Inc
$0.9951-0.48%
WTOUTime Ltd
$1.0213.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in