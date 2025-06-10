June 10, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • UTime WTO stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Mobilicom MOB shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Wetouch Technology WETH stock moved upwards by 4.74% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Arteris AIP shares increased by 4.34% to $8.65. The company's market cap stands at $363.1 million.
  • Riskified RSKD shares increased by 4.31% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $740.5 million.

Losers

  • GitLab GTLB stock declined by 12.3% to $42.57 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM stock decreased by 5.21% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares decreased by 4.68% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI shares fell 4.68% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • IREN IREN stock declined by 4.2% to $10.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock fell 3.93% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

