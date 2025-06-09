12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock rose 12.8% to $0.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- VinFast Auto VFS shares rose 11.69% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares moved upwards by 10.04% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $164.3 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares increased by 9.99% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Chegg CHGG shares increased by 9.2% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.6 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG stock moved upwards by 8.57% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
Losers
- Children's Place PLCE shares decreased by 21.1% to $5.41 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Springview Holdings SPHL stock declined by 7.63% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock fell 6.54% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Linkage Global LGCB shares fell 6.23% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock declined by 5.98% to $39.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB stock fell 5.3% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
