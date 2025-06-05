June 5, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock rose 41.5% to $2.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • GlycoMimetics GLYC shares moved upwards by 30.86% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares increased by 28.97% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares moved upwards by 8.47% to $15.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares increased by 7.27% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock rose 6.86% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $144.1 million.

Losers

  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares declined by 18.7% to $20.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $534.2 million.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI shares decreased by 10.12% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
  • Pheton Holdings PTHL shares decreased by 9.44% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 8.15% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares decreased by 7.83% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI shares declined by 7.7% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BJDX Logo
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$1.9710.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EYEN Logo
EYENEyenovia Inc
$3.9188.0%
GLYC Logo
GLYCGlycoMimetics Inc
$0.259923.8%
LIMN Logo
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$20.0057.4%
MD Logo
MDPediatrix Medical Group Inc
$15.108.63%
NIVF Logo
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$2.16-29.2%
PTHL Logo
PTHLPheton Holdings Ltd
$8.0415.5%
RANI Logo
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$0.5471-2.29%
RAPT Logo
RAPTRAPT Therapeutics Inc
$1.041.96%
SCNI Logo
SCNIScinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd
$2.8211.9%
SNTI Logo
SNTISenti Biosciences Inc
$3.20-5.60%
UPC Logo
UPCUniverse Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.86-8.58%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved