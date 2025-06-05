12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock rose 41.5% to $2.15 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- GlycoMimetics GLYC shares moved upwards by 30.86% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares increased by 28.97% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares moved upwards by 8.47% to $15.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares increased by 7.27% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock rose 6.86% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $144.1 million.
Losers
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares declined by 18.7% to $20.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $534.2 million.
- Senti Biosciences SNTI shares decreased by 10.12% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
- Pheton Holdings PTHL shares decreased by 9.44% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 8.15% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $58.7 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares decreased by 7.83% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI shares declined by 7.7% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
