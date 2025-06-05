12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $1.86 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares increased by 11.5% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $145.0 million.
- EuroDry EDRY shares moved upwards by 8.33% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Quanex Building Prods NX stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $18.32. The company's market cap stands at $865.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Founder Group FGL stock increased by 7.12% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 6.44% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
Losers
- Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock decreased by 12.3% to $6.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $328.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- iPower IPW shares declined by 11.96% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 6.89% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL stock decreased by 6.72% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares fell 6.71% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock decreased by 6.09% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
