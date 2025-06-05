June 5, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $1.86 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares increased by 11.5% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $145.0 million.
  • EuroDry EDRY shares moved upwards by 8.33% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Quanex Building Prods NX stock moved upwards by 7.19% to $18.32. The company's market cap stands at $865.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Founder Group FGL stock increased by 7.12% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock rose 6.44% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Losers

  • Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock decreased by 12.3% to $6.2 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $328.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • iPower IPW shares declined by 11.96% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 6.89% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Lucas GC LGCL stock decreased by 6.72% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares fell 6.71% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA stock decreased by 6.09% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BBCP Logo
BBCPConcrete Pumping Holdings Inc
$6.20-12.7%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
45.23
Growth
99.70
Quality
Not Available
Value
34.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EDRY Logo
EDRYEuroDry Ltd
$8.28-5.45%
FGL Logo
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.030.98%
IPW Logo
IPWiPower Inc
$0.48500.89%
LGCL Logo
LGCLLucas GC Ltd
$0.607514.6%
LNKS Logo
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.5999-7.71%
LNZA Logo
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.24676.66%
MNTS Logo
MNTSMomentus Inc
$1.805.88%
NX Logo
NXQuanex Building Products Corp
$18.326.82%
SIDU Logo
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$1.6310.1%
SPCE Logo
SPCEVirgin Galactic Holdings Inc
$3.575.93%
ZBAI Logo
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.6475-26.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved