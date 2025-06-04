June 4, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • New Century Logistics NCEW stock rose 32.3% to $1.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares rose 21.75% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO shares rose 16.34% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Redwire RDW shares moved upwards by 11.32% to $16.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Captivision CAPT shares moved upwards by 9.42% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
  • REV Group REVG stock rose 7.46% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock declined by 10.8% to $0.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • SOS SOS stock decreased by 10.11% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK stock declined by 5.86% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
  • Volato Group SOAR stock declined by 5.71% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 5.6% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Zeo Energy ZEO shares fell 5.29% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

