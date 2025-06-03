12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP stock increased by 29.5% to $5.18 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock increased by 9.05% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $154.4 million.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares rose 6.8% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
- Silence Therapeutics SLN stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $268.2 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares increased by 6.44% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
Losers
- NuCana NCNA shares decreased by 15.2% to $0.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares fell 12.3% to $5.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- GT Biopharma GTBP shares decreased by 11.35% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares fell 8.27% to $25.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares decreased by 8.21% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 7.63% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
