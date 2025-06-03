June 3, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCCP stock increased by 29.5% to $5.18 during Tuesday's after-market session.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock increased by 9.05% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $154.4 million.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares rose 6.8% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
  • Silence Therapeutics SLN stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $268.2 million.
  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares increased by 6.44% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Losers

  • NuCana NCNA shares decreased by 15.2% to $0.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares fell 12.3% to $5.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP shares decreased by 11.35% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares fell 8.27% to $25.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares decreased by 8.21% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 7.63% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

