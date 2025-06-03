12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock increased by 112.2% to $3.65 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock rose 53.82% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Biomea Fusion BMEA shares rose 52.58% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.
- Traws Pharma TRAW stock moved upwards by 39.43% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- I-MAB IMAB shares moved upwards by 38.28% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.1 million.
- Perspective Therapeutics CATX stock moved upwards by 33.47% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $236.7 million.
Losers
- Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA shares fell 17.8% to $0.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares decreased by 15.87% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA shares fell 15.83% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock declined by 14.52% to $7.83. The company's market cap stands at $371.0 million.
- Clene CLNN shares fell 12.86% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock decreased by 12.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AKYAAkoya Biosciences Inc
$1.11-11.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.30
Growth
11.47
Quality
Not Available
Value
32.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BMEABiomea Fusion Inc
$2.2545.5%
CATXPerspective Therapeutics Inc
$3.2234.8%
CLNNClene Inc
$4.25-13.3%
ERNAErnexa Therapeutics Inc
$0.1828-16.5%
IMABI-MAB
$1.7536.7%
INTSIntensity Therapeutics Inc
$0.5125-13.3%
KAPAKairos Pharma Ltd
$0.4930-16.2%
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$3.82122.1%
RSLSReshape Lifesciences Inc
$6.8158.0%
TRAWTraws Pharma Inc
$1.9839.4%
ZYBTZhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd
$7.80-14.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in