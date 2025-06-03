June 3, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock increased by 112.2% to $3.65 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock rose 53.82% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Biomea Fusion BMEA shares rose 52.58% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million.
  • Traws Pharma TRAW stock moved upwards by 39.43% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • I-MAB IMAB shares moved upwards by 38.28% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.1 million.
  • Perspective Therapeutics CATX stock moved upwards by 33.47% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $236.7 million.

Losers

  • Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA shares fell 17.8% to $0.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares decreased by 15.87% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Kairos Pharma KAPA shares fell 15.83% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock declined by 14.52% to $7.83. The company's market cap stands at $371.0 million.
  • Clene CLNN shares fell 12.86% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock decreased by 12.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

