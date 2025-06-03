12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock increased by 159.9% to $4.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Traws Pharma TRAW stock moved upwards by 128.88% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Estrella Immunopharma ESLA stock rose 60.82% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock moved upwards by 59.29% to $4.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Agenus AGEN stock rose 28.75% to $5.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million.
- MoonLake MLTX stock increased by 21.59% to $50.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- ModivCare MODV shares fell 20.0% to $1.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- Clene CLNN shares decreased by 12.14% to $4.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Venus Concept VERO shares fell 11.28% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 10.26% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Precipio PRPO shares decreased by 8.73% to $9.95. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Onconetix ONCO shares declined by 7.51% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
