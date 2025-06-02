12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Theriva Biologics TOVX stock moved upwards by 47.4% to $0.72 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- MoonLake MLTX shares moved upwards by 15.95% to $47.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- FibroGen FGEN shares rose 8.91% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
- Owlet OWLT stock rose 8.19% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million.
- Instil Bio TIL shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $32.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.9 million.
- Talphera TLPH shares rose 7.27% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
Losers
- ModivCare MODV stock fell 22.7% to $1.7 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- Adlai Nortye ANL shares fell 17.82% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
- Clene CLNN stock declined by 16.29% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
- Rapport Therapeutics RAPP shares decreased by 7.65% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $317.5 million.
- Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock decreased by 7.1% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
- Baird Medical BDMD stock fell 7.03% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.7 million.
