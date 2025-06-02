12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock increased by 103.4% to $2.38 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock rose 72.27% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- Lavoro LVRO stock rose 61.15% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $488.5 million.
- FGI Industries FGI shares increased by 45.36% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved upwards by 31.62% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock increased by 29.5% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.
Losers
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock fell 22.3% to $2.4 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- ESS Tech GWH stock fell 19.41% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA shares decreased by 15.74% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Science Applications Intl SAIC shares declined by 13.24% to $100.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI shares declined by 10.52% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.2 million.
- Innovate VATE shares decreased by 9.0% to $5.26. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
