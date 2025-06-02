June 2, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock increased by 103.4% to $2.38 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock rose 72.27% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • Lavoro LVRO stock rose 61.15% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $488.5 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares increased by 45.36% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved upwards by 31.62% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock increased by 29.5% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.

Losers

  • Zeo Energy ZEO stock fell 22.3% to $2.4 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock fell 19.41% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA shares decreased by 15.74% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
  • Science Applications Intl SAIC shares declined by 13.24% to $100.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI shares declined by 10.52% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.2 million.
  • Innovate VATE shares decreased by 9.0% to $5.26. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

