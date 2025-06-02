June 2, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Webus International WETO stock moved upwards by 91.7% to $5.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.3 million.
  • Armlogi Holding BTOC shares rose 17.43% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
  • Arrive AI ARAI shares increased by 14.89% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.1 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock increased by 13.11% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Captivision CAPT stock moved upwards by 12.84% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares increased by 12.82% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Losers

  • Nuburu BURU shares decreased by 13.1% to $0.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares decreased by 9.42% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares declined by 6.61% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Quhuo QH stock decreased by 6.56% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $102.2 million.
  • Science Applications Intl SAIC shares fell 6.53% to $108.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Complete Solaria SPWR shares declined by 6.48% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

