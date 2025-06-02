12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Webus International WETO stock moved upwards by 91.7% to $5.56 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.3 million.
- Armlogi Holding BTOC shares rose 17.43% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million.
- Arrive AI ARAI shares increased by 14.89% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.1 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock increased by 13.11% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Captivision CAPT stock moved upwards by 12.84% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares increased by 12.82% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
Losers
- Nuburu BURU shares decreased by 13.1% to $0.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- ESS Tech GWH shares decreased by 9.42% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares declined by 6.61% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Quhuo QH stock decreased by 6.56% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $102.2 million.
- Science Applications Intl SAIC shares fell 6.53% to $108.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Complete Solaria SPWR shares declined by 6.48% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BTOCArmlogi Holding Corp
$1.2817.4%
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.3135-14.8%
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$1.2010.1%
GWHESS Tech Inc
$1.53-10.0%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.3414.5%
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$1.03-2.83%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$1.3510.7%
QHQuhuo Ltd
$1.14-6.56%
SAICScience Applications International Corp
$110.50-4.36%
SPWRComplete Solaria Inc
$1.30-6.47%
WETOWebus International Ltd
$3.106.90%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in