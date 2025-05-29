12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock rose 108.9% to $3.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 50.52% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Captivision CAPT shares moved upwards by 16.36% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock moved upwards by 12.65% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Richtech Robotics RR stock moved upwards by 10.66% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $321.4 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock moved upwards by 8.14% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
Losers
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares fell 61.4% to $1.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares declined by 20.77% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 14.49% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA shares declined by 11.62% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 8.03% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares decreased by 6.2% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
