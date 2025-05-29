May 29, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Zeo Energy ZEO stock rose 108.9% to $3.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 50.52% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Captivision CAPT shares moved upwards by 16.36% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock moved upwards by 12.65% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • Richtech Robotics RR stock moved upwards by 10.66% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $321.4 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock moved upwards by 8.14% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Losers

  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares fell 61.4% to $1.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares declined by 20.77% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 14.49% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA shares declined by 11.62% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 8.03% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares decreased by 6.2% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CAPT Logo
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.759919.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.51
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
30.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ELPW Logo
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$1.51-56.9%
EOSE Logo
EOSEEos Energy Enterprises Inc
$4.72-21.3%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.152214.6%
HTOO Logo
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.2741-2.46%
LNZA Logo
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.2400-7.08%
RR Logo
RRRichtech Robotics Inc
$2.779.49%
SCWO Logo
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.4375-7.89%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$1.07-13.7%
VCIG Logo
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$5.3688.1%
ZBAI Logo
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.8536-6.20%
ZEO Logo
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$3.18101.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved