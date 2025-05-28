12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares moved upwards by 59.0% to $4.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $828.5 million.
- Allied Gaming AGAE shares increased by 38.37% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $142.8 million.
- Monro MNRO shares rose 30.05% to $16.61. The company's market cap stands at $497.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- United Homes Gr UHG stock rose 20.54% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.2 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 20.51% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares increased by 17.03% to $90.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 29.4% to $0.96 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.5 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares fell 12.93% to $31.2. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- QVC Group QVCGP stock declined by 11.82% to $6.75.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares decreased by 10.92% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock declined by 10.59% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
- iRobot IRBT shares declined by 10.31% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
