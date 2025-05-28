12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 62.5% to $4.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.8 million.
- ZSPACE ZSPC stock rose 34.45% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.4 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares rose 26.48% to $97.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Vail Resorts MTN stock rose 12.21% to $170.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- United Homes Gr UHG shares rose 10.0% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million.
Losers
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares decreased by 11.1% to $31.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- FAT Brands FATBP shares declined by 8.81% to $2.28.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares declined by 7.52% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares declined by 5.53% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Top Win International SORA shares declined by 4.73% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $285.9 million.
- NWTN NWTN shares decreased by 4.68% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
