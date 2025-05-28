May 28, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 62.5% to $4.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.8 million.
  • ZSPACE ZSPC stock rose 34.45% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.4 million.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares rose 26.48% to $97.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Vail Resorts MTN stock rose 12.21% to $170.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock moved upwards by 11.11% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • United Homes Gr UHG shares rose 10.0% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.9 million.

Losers

  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares decreased by 11.1% to $31.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • FAT Brands FATBP shares declined by 8.81% to $2.28.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO shares declined by 7.52% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares declined by 5.53% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Top Win International SORA shares declined by 4.73% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $285.9 million.
  • NWTN NWTN shares decreased by 4.68% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $583.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANF Logo
ANFAbercrombie & Fitch Co
$96.3924.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.53
Growth
83.74
Quality
Not Available
Value
85.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EZGO Logo
EZGOEZGO Technologies Ltd
$0.3115-7.51%
FATBP Logo
FATBPFAT Brands Inc
$2.28-8.80%
GDHG Logo
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$1.78-1.66%
JFBR Logo
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$0.490921.2%
LVWR Logo
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$4.3369.1%
MTN Logo
MTNVail Resorts Inc
$168.0410.9%
NWTN Logo
NWTNNWTN Inc
$2.07-3.27%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$31.01-13.4%
SORA Logo
SORATop Win International Ltd
$11.51-4.64%
UHG Logo
UHGUnited Homes Group Inc
$2.084.00%
ZSPC Logo
ZSPCZSPACE Inc
$6.4034.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved