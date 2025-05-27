May 27, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • AEON Biopharma AEON stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $0.67 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Innovative Eyewear LUCY shares increased by 7.01% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares moved upwards by 5.62% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • Korro Bio KRRO shares rose 5.56% to $13.46. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares increased by 5.0% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Prelude Therapeutics PRLD stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.

Losers

  • Imunon IMNN stock declined by 17.2% to $1.88 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech PMCB shares declined by 12.85% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • SCWorx WORX shares fell 8.68% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • Wellgistics Health WGRX shares declined by 7.21% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $166.7 million.
  • Biote BTMD stock fell 7.11% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI shares declined by 6.79% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

