12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares increased by 459.7% to $37.61 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR stock moved upwards by 118.81% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.8 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 52.67% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- iRobot IRBT shares rose 43.06% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million.
- NWTN NWTN stock rose 26.62% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $612.4 million.
- Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock increased by 18.82% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
Losers
- QVC Group QVCGP shares declined by 50.5% to $7.63 during Tuesday's regular session.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock declined by 28.15% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock decreased by 18.69% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Champion Homes SKY stock decreased by 16.03% to $70.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- PDD Holdings PDD stock decreased by 15.55% to $100.71. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 14.42% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
