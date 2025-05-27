May 27, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares increased by 459.7% to $37.61 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR stock moved upwards by 118.81% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.8 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 52.67% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • iRobot IRBT shares rose 43.06% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million.
  • NWTN NWTN stock rose 26.62% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $612.4 million.
  • Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock increased by 18.82% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

  • QVC Group QVCGP shares declined by 50.5% to $7.63 during Tuesday's regular session.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock declined by 28.15% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock decreased by 18.69% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Champion Homes SKY stock decreased by 16.03% to $70.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • PDD Holdings PDD stock decreased by 15.55% to $100.71. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 14.42% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

