12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Lavoro LVRO stock rose 74.6% to $4.19 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.5 million.
  • OFA OFAL shares increased by 27.34% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
  • Roma Green Finance ROMA shares rose 26.48% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
  • Innovate VATE stock increased by 25.79% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
  • Kelly Services KELYB shares increased by 20.7% to $13.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.9 million.
  • Captivision CAPT shares moved upwards by 20.64% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Losers

  • Clean Energy Technologies CETY stock declined by 25.5% to $0.29 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares declined by 15.73% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Webus International WETO stock decreased by 14.95% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.
  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares declined by 13.42% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $275.0 million.
  • Northann NCL stock decreased by 12.52% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock decreased by 11.6% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

