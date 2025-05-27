12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock moved upwards by 41.0% to $6.22 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- E2open Parent Holdings ETWO shares rose 25.09% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $996.6 million.
- BTCS BTCS shares rose 24.3% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock moved upwards by 21.52% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock rose 18.8% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Vuzix VUZI stock increased by 16.46% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.7 million.
Losers
- UTime WTO stock declined by 24.6% to $0.87 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares declined by 16.28% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock fell 15.26% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.9 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock fell 14.45% to $5.83. The company's market cap stands at $530.4 million.
- CISO Global CISO shares fell 10.89% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
- Nukkleus NUKK stock fell 10.64% to $16.09. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BBAIBigBear.ai Holdings Inc
$4.4622.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.80
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
19.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BTCSBTCS Inc
$3.4821.7%
CISOCISO Global Inc
$1.261.60%
ETWOE2open Parent Holdings Inc
$3.2125.1%
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$3.66-14.1%
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$1.55-15.9%
NUKKNukkleus Inc
$16.05-10.8%
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$6.5849.1%
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$5.99-12.2%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$0.800226.8%
VUZIVuzix Corp
$2.8416.9%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.9070-21.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in