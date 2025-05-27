May 27, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock moved upwards by 41.0% to $6.22 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO shares rose 25.09% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $996.6 million.
  • BTCS BTCS shares rose 24.3% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock moved upwards by 21.52% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock rose 18.8% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Vuzix VUZI stock increased by 16.46% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.7 million.

Losers

  • UTime WTO stock declined by 24.6% to $0.87 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares declined by 16.28% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock fell 15.26% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.9 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock fell 14.45% to $5.83. The company's market cap stands at $530.4 million.
  • CISO Global CISO shares fell 10.89% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
  • Nukkleus NUKK stock fell 10.64% to $16.09. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

