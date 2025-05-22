12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Advance Auto Parts AAP stock moved upwards by 52.0% to $47.59 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Raytech Holding RAY shares moved upwards by 28.88% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT shares moved upwards by 26.2% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ stock increased by 23.66% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock moved upwards by 22.22% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Urban Outfitters URBN shares rose 21.85% to $72.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares fell 31.9% to $6.03 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $107.5 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY stock fell 18.62% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock fell 14.84% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock fell 14.59% to $0.01. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock decreased by 12.36% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares decreased by 9.69% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
